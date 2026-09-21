I bet some of you maniacs were begging for pumpkin spice lattes in the middle of August before the first leaf turned orange here in Washington.

I'm also guessing that Fall and Winter are your favorite seasons of the year, and that you probably are one of those crazies who still have one or two Christmas decorations left up from last year as well. (Okay, I confess I noticed I still have a 'Let It Snow' sign still hanging up on my front stoop from last winter.)

You're really looking forward to the snow this year, aren't you? Stop nodding your head; I'm not ready for snow yet!

Photo by fr0ggy5 on Unsplash a close up of a snow covered ground with writing on it

Why Snow Scares Me

I get it, snow is wonderful to look at and absolute fun to play in, but I dread driving in it. It's bad enough I get scared I might slip or slide on snow and icy roads and land myself into another car on the road - or into your fence, oops.

Driving in the snow with the other drivers scare me more though! A lot of y'all can't drive in the snow!

Washington Towns with the Most November Snow

We typically don't start to see snowfall until around the month of November here in Washington. According to CurrentResults.com, the towns that got the most snow last November were ones that frankly, I didn't expect to see on the list.

I just knew that Snoqualmie Pass was going to be near the top in November, especially since that's the snowiest place in the state overall, but I was so wrong.

Read More: 5 Comfy Cozy Places in Yakima to Visit This Fall and Winter

Fallen snow in Bellingham, WA. Photo Credit Autumn Dirksen on Unsplash WA Town Most Snow November

In November 2025:

Bellingham got .8 inches of snow.

Forks got 1 inch of snow.

Ross Dam got 5.8 inches of snow.

Leavenworth got 8.1 inches of snow.

Here's to hoping we have a tolerable snowy November so that I can stop being so cranky, ha!