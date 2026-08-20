Summertime is prime time for buying dogs! Let's look at Washington State's favorite dog breeds, and let me tell you, #1 will surprise you.

#5: Goldendoodles

Goldendoodles are extremely popular in Washington State. The Golden Retriever-Poodle cross is known for its high intelligence, friendly demeanor, and lack of shedding.

#4: French Bulldog

You can recognize a French Bulldog by its large, standing ears! People love French Bulldogs in Washington due to their size, friendly temperament, and playfulness. However, they are high-maintenance, cannot swim, and cannot withstand hot weather.

#3: German Shepherd

If you want a fierce, loyal, strong protector, a German Shepherd is the way to go. German Shepherds rank as one of the most intelligent dog breeds but can also be trained to be highly aggressive toward potential threats.

#2: Golden Retriever

I'm surprised this wasn't number one. Golden Retrievers (the gold-standard family dog) are known for their playfulness, goofiness, kindness, loyalty, and calm demeanor.

#1: Chihuahua

And the number one is, drumroll please... Chihuahuas. In surveys, people say they prefer Chihuahuas due to their small size, being low-maintenance, and being travel-friendly!

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This list has interestingly changed from four years ago. In 2022, Poodles took number five, Golden Retrievers took the fourth spot, German Shepherds again came in at number three, French Bulldogs at number two, and Lab Retrievers at the top spot! Wow, tastes can change in four years!

Science tells us that owning a dog brings massive health benefits. It lowers stress, offers companionship, and forces you to get some exercise!

Yakimanians, please share your favorite dog breed and why!