The Yakima County Coroner has released the names of two people fatally shot during a domestic incident and vehicle chase on Saturday.

THE WOMAN FOUND DEAD

The female victim who police say was shot by her former husband/partner on Saturday has been identified as 33-year-old Guadalupe Leyva. She was found dead in 1200 block of West Washington Avenue.

THE HUNT FOR A SUSPECT

Her death lead to a major hunt for the suspect identified as 36-year-old Roberto Leyva-Sanchez. He was killed after police forced a vehicle he was riding in to stop in the area of East Walnut Ave & 3rd Street. Officers were able to surround and "immobilize the vehicle at the intersection after a short chase in downtown Yakima. Officers then shot and killed Leyva-Sanchez after they say he opened fire on the Officers while still in the vehicle.

A YAKIMA OFFICER WOUNDED

A Yakima Police Officer who was wounded during the shooting has only been identified as a 6-year veteran of the department. Capt. Chad Janis says the Officer was struck in one of "his extremities" and was treated at a local hospital.

OFFICERS FIRED NOW ON LEAVE

The investigation is being handled by the independent Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit. Members of the unit were at the scene of the shooting on Saturday night. It's not known how many Officers fired a gun and are therefore on paid leave until the investigation is complete.

A BIG THANK YOU

In a separate news release the Yakima Police Department is thanking authorities for the help they gave the department on Saturday. They say multiple agencies stepped in "without hesitation, providing critical mutual aid and assistance to ensure the safety of our community and the wellbeing of our officers." Those partnering agencies include Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol, Union Gap Police, Selah Police, Sunnyside Police, Moxee Police, ATF and Grandview Police.