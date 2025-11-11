It is Veterans Day 2025 and the annual Veteran's Day parade in downtown Yakima kicks off at 10:45 am at Naches Avenue. The parade, travels west on Yakima Avenue to 6th Avenue. The parade is expected to end at 12:30 p.m. 750 people and 50 vehicles are expected to be involved in the parade.

WILL YOU BE AT THE PARADE?

Thousands of people are expected to line Yakima Avenue for the parade.

Everyone is urged to stand and remove hats when the Marines carry the U.S. flag and the official Marine Corps Battle Color in the parade as part of a ceremonial color guard, which includes two Marine riflemen flanking the flag bearers.

THERE'S HISTORY IN THOSE COLORS

The Battle Color is especially significant as it honors more than 400 Marine Corps awards and campaigns throughout history, represented by 54 streamers and silver bands. The tradition, you'll witness today if you go to the parade highlights the "historical significance and the ceremonial excellence of the Marine Corps."

As always all youth participating in the parade will be treated to hot dogs and soda pop behind the VFW post immediately after the parade.

MANY AREAS OF DOWNTOWN WILL BE CLOSED THIS AM

According to a news release from the city no parking will be allowed on Yakima Avenue between 6th Street and 6th Avenue from 8:45 am until the parade is completed. Cars parked along that portion of Yakima Avenue during that time will be subject to being towed at the owner’s expense.

Yakima Avenue will be closed to motorized traffic from 6th Avenue to 6th Street. Naches Avenue will be closed from Yakima Avenue to Walnut Street.

A SPECIAL CEREMONY THIS AFTERNOON

The Yakima Marine Corps League is holding a special ceremony at Sarg Hubbard Park near the Veteran's Memorial. The event starts at 1:00 pm.