An unexpected blanket of snow, measuring approximately 3 to 4 inches, covered the upper valley on Thursday and overnight, leaving roads slippery and neighborhoods buried under a layer of snow. As a result, local law enforcement is urging drivers to exercise extreme caution and consider postponing their travel plans until road conditions improve.

LOOKS LIKE THE PLOWS ARE BUSY TODAY

The city's snow removal protocol kicks in when at least 3 inches of snowfall is recorded, which means that city plows will be out in force today, clearing major arterials and highways. Residents can expect to see plows and snow removal equipment working to improve road conditions throughout the day.

BE CAREFUL IF YOU'RE SHOVELING THE SNOW

The snow is also posing a significant challenge for homeowners and businesses, who are tasked with shoveling sidewalks and driveways. Shoveling can be a strenuous activity, particularly for those with pre-existing medical conditions, and can lead to a range of health problems, including heart issues and back strain.

WARMING TEMPS ON THE WAY TODAY

As the day wears on, warming temperatures are expected to melt a significant portion of the snow, which could then refreeze into black ice later this evening and early tomorrow morning, making roads even more treacherous. Motorists planning to travel over the Cascade passes are advised to check the latest road conditions before traveling. Finally, a reminder to property owners and residents: it is your responsibility to clear snow from sidewalks in front of your home or business. Please take the necessary steps to ensure that your sidewalks are safe and accessible for pedestrians.

