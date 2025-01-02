A 31-year-old man from Union Gap has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run accident reported late Sunday night.

THE MAN WHO DIED HASN'T BEEN IDENTIFIED

The incident, which happened at 11:33 pm near the intersection of South Fair Avenue and La Salle Street, resulted in the tragic death of a 43-year-old Yakima man, whose identity has not yet been released. Responding officers discovered the victim lying in the roadway, where he was later pronounced dead.

FLOCK CAMERAS HELPED IDENTIFY THE SUSPECT

Investigators were able to quickly identify and locate the suspect vehicle using Flock cameras strategically positioned throughout the city. This technology allowed police to track the suspect and apprehend the man a short time after the crash.

THE SUSPECT HAS A LONG CRIMINAL HISTORY

The Union Gap resident now faces several serious charges, including hit and run, driving with a suspended license, and operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device. Police say the suspect has an extensive criminal history, which includes three felony DUI convictions, a prior attempt to elude law enforcement, and a conviction for vehicular homicide. He is currently being held at the Yakima County Jail, with bail set at $100,000.

WAS THE VICTIM IN THE STREET BEFORE BEING STRUCK?

As investigations continue, authorities are looking into reports suggesting that the victim may have been lying in the street at the time of the incident. This detail, along with the circumstances surrounding the crash, remains under active investigation.

