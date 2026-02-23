The Yakima County Coroner's Office has identified a 16-year-old killed in a shooting on Sunday as Jesus Rangel Magallon. Two other young people were also shot and are being treated at a Seattle hospital

According to the Yakima Police Department, Officers were called to the area at about 3:15 am Sunday and that's where they found the three gunshot victims. 16-year-old Magallon died at the scene. Two others, a 16-year-old male and 17-year-old female who were shot were taken to Multicare Yakima Memorial but then transferred to the Seattle area for further treatment. A news release from the Yakima Police Department says their condition remains critical. No arrest has been made as the investigation continues.

DID YOU SEE ANYTHING?

Police say at this time there is limited information about what led up to the shooting.

Detectives continue to piece together what happened but they're hoping for help from the public. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Yakima Police Department's, Major Crimes Unit Sergeant Johnson at (509) 576-6784, or leave an anonymous tip Crime Stoppers Yakima County 1-800-222-8477.

ANOTHER SERIOUS INCIDENT HAPPENED ON FRIDAY

On Friday a 58-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle on North 1st Street.

Police say the woman is being treated at Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital.

Officers were called to the area at about 5:30 pm and a news release says when they arrived they found the woman with critical injuries. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Authorities say she is being treated for a collapsed lung and severe spinal injuries.

THE DRIVER FLED THE SCENE

According to a news release the driver fled the scene after the crash. Police later located the suspect vehicle at a home in Terrace Heights. The 61-year-old driver was arrested for Felony Hit and Run, Vehicular Assault-Under the Influence and Driving while License Suspended in the 3rd Degree. Authorities say impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash. Police say they found empty bottles of whiskey and marijuana in his vehicle. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Yakima Police Department Traffic Unit at (509)575-6200 and speak with Sergeant Jim Yates.