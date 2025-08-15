Authorities have arrested a suspect in two murders. The investigation continues into two homicides reported Wednesday in Granger and Toppenish as Toppenish Police have identified one victim as a 22-year-old man from Toppenish.

SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

Authorities say the victim died from multiple gunshot and stab wounds. The suspect is now being held in the Yakima County jail after a short vehicle chase. He's described as a 48-year-old man from Granger.

ANOTHER HOMICIDE SAME SUSPECT

During the investigation into that homicide in Toppenish authorities determined there was also a homicide reported in Granger which is being investigated by the Yakima County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say based on the evidence they believe the two homicides are connected and that the suspect in custody in Toppenish is responsible for both murders.

FIRST DEGREE MURDER

The suspect, who hasn't been identified is being held on a charge of First Degree Murder. A press release from the Toppenish Police Department says at this time they're not looking for any other suspects. Based on the information currently available, there is no indication that this incident was gang-related.

DID YOU KNOW SOMETHING?

If you were a witness and have not yet been contacted by law enforcement, please call the Toppenish Police Department at 509-865-1629.Two people are dead and the Yakima County Sheriff's Office is investigating to determine if the homicides in Granger and Toppenish are connected.

