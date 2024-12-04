Investigators have determined that a tragic house fire in Union Gap on November 27 was sparked by an in-wall heater. According to the Yakima Fire Department's investigation revealed that a chair placed too close to the heater ignited, leading to the fire. Sadly, the home lacked functioning smoke alarms, which could have provided early warning and potentially saved lives.

THE VICTIMS HAVE BEEN IDENTIFIED

The Yakima County Coroner's Office has identified the victims as 29-year-old Bernice Hernandez-Baca, 28-year-old Lucio Sanchez Hernandez, and their 1-year-old daughter, Daniela Sanchez-Hernandez. All three perished from smoke inhalation in the devastating incident.

YOUR LIFE DEPENDS ON A SMOKE ALARM

A press release from the Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office emphasizes the critical role of smoke alarms, noting that approximately 85% of fire fatalities occur in areas where alarms "should have been installed." The office is expressing heightened concern about the dangers associated with home heating this winter, particularly regarding space heaters.

WATCH THOSE SPACE HEATERS

Firefighters urge residents to carefully monitor their use of space heaters, ensuring they are positioned away from flammable materials and never plugged into extension cords or power strips. Additionally, with power officials advising residents to prepare for potential outages lasting up to three days due to cold temperatures, it is recommended to stock up on blankets, food, flashlights, and extra batteries.

DO YOU USE REAL CANDLES IN YOUR HOME?

The dangers posed by candles, a common cause of residential fires, are also highlighted. Authorities advise against using candles and emphasize the importance of maintaining a safe environment by changing heating system filters, wearing warm clothing, closing blinds, and stuffing towels under doors to minimize drafts. Residents are encouraged to stay home if travel is not necessary during inclement weather.

LAST YEAR WAS A DEADLY YEAR IN WA STATE



In 2023 alone, Washington state reported over 30,733 fire incidents, resulting in 81 civilian fatalities and an estimated $330 million in property damage. Local officials are calling for increased awareness and safety precautions as winter sets in, reminding residents that the simplest steps can help prevent tragic outcomes like the recent Union Gap fire.

