See Top Chef Seattle Filming Locations: A Fun Travel Back in Time!

Let's hop in the time-travel machine back to the year 2012 when the hit foodie show, Top Chef, filmed one of its seasons in Seattle!

I only found out there was a season of Top Chef that was filmed in Seattle about a month ago! Apparently, Season 10 was shot all over town in 2012.

Where had I been, you ask? I was extremely busy trying to keep up with raising a rambunctious and precocious 2-year-old.

As you can imagine, my television time was limited to Yo Gabba Gabba!, Cailou, and Wallace & Gromit reruns!

TOP CHEF SEASON 10: SEATTLE

The Emerald City is a gem in more ways than one, and its reputation as a hidden gem foodie town was revealed in 4K!

Season 10 of Top Chef brought the likes of Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, and Food & Wine editor Gail Simmons to town. We also saw Emeril Lagasse, Wolfgang Puck, and my personal favorite, Hugh Acheson, make appearances..

Our Seattle season of Top Chef made such an impact in the culinary world, it yielded winner Kristen Kish to become its new permanent host over a decade later (now that Padma stepped down)! *spoiler alert*

If you haven't seen the tenth season of Top Chef that features Seattle hotspots in all their glory, like Pike Place Market, Chihuly Garden and Glass, and the Space Needle, then run, don't walk, over to your TV and turn on the Peacock app!

You'll also recognize our own Seattle celebrity chefs, Daisley Gordon from Pike Place's Café Champagne, and Tom Douglas, make cameos in Season 10!

Top Chef: Wisconsin Peacock app, you can watch each week's new episode the next day.

Top Chef Filming Locations Seattle In 2012, the hit foodie show, Top Chef, was filmed in Seattle for Season 10. Let's check out some of the filming locations! Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

