Fire is warm and cozy but it's also deadly. It's that time of year when everyone is thinking about a warm fire in the fireplace and while that's cozy and warm a fireplace can also lead to a big fire.

BLAME FIREPLACES FOR A LOT OF FIRES

According to the United States Fire Administration fires in chimneys, flues, or fuel burners were responsible for 77% of residential heating fires last year. Washington State fire agencies reported 4 fire fatalities from home heating sources in 2024.

WE USE SPACE HEATERS AND WOODSTOVES

According to the Washington State Fire Marshall's Office the most common types of heating devices people use in Yakima are woodstoves and space heaters. Both if used properly can create heat to make any home comfortable but fire officials say the problem is that people don't always follow all the directions and that's when fires can happen.

KEEP THAT DEVICE OR FIREPLACE CLEAN CHECK IT ALL THE TIME

Fire officials say if you have a woodstove or fireplace it must be cleaned at least once a year to keep it from catching fire itself. If you use space or baseboard heaters always keep clothes and curtains at least 3-feet from the device. If you love a nice fire in the fireplace, the experts say have your chimney and fireplace inspected and cleaned annually by a professional. They say Install a chimney cap to prevent obstructions and reduce downdrafts that can push smoke into the home.

USE THAT SCREEN AND BURN DRY WOOD

Use a sturdy fireplace screen or glass doors to keep children and pets away from the fire and to contain sparks and embers. Establish a three-foot kid-free zone around the fireplace to prevent burns. Remember it's vitally important to burn only dry, seasoned wood. Avoid burning paper in your fireplace. Allow ashes to cool completely before disposing of them in a metal container with a tight-fitting lid. Store the container outside, away from the home and other combustible materials.

DO YOU HAVE A FIRE EXTINGUISHER

Keep a fire extinguisher in the home and know how to use it.

Install smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors in key areas of the home and test them on a regular basis.