Many people walk or ride bikes instead of driving in the Yakima valley. Now an effort is underway by the Washington State Department of Transportation In partnership with the Yakama Nation, to create a series safe walking trails from Union Gap to White Swan and Mabton.

STATE OFFICIALS ARE WAITING ON YOUR OPINION

State officials are hoping you'll participate in the online survey about the proposal. The paths would be called the Heritage Connectivity Trails. The online survey is available until October 31. The officials say the results of the survey will help the department of transportation and project stakeholders design the paths where people think they're needed the most.

FEDERAL GRANT MONEY WILL BE USED FOR THE STUDY AND DESIGN

A press release says the Washington State Department of Transportation was awarded a $1 million Federal RAISE grant for the first phase of the Heritage Connectivity Trails project. They say the grant money will be "used to complete a feasibility study, preliminary designs and environmental review for paths between Union Gap and Toppenish."

STATE OFFICIALS SAY THE TRAILS COULD SAVE LIVES

The overall Heritage Connectivity Trails project is aiming to develop more than 150 miles of paths from Union Gap to White Swan to Mabton. State officials say the project is vitally important because it provides safer "alternatives for travelers along US 97, which has higher pedestrian fatality rates in the state of Washington, disproportionately affecting Native Americans and Alaska Natives."

CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW TO TAKE THE SURVEY NOW



https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GC9CRY2

