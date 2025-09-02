It's likely you've heard the warnings, so here's another from the Yakima Health District. Officials urge everyone to get their RSV, Flu and COVID-19 vaccines this coming fall to keep you healthy this winter. Health district officials say cases are starting to rise in each category and they'll continue to see an increase as the fall weather approaches and arrives.

COULD SAVE YOUR LIFE

Health district officials say being vaccinated could help prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses and serious complications for those most at risk. A press release from the Yakima Health District says along with vaccines if you're sick its vital that you stay home and away from others.

THE FLU

They say it's the flu that most people have to deal with during the fall and winter months. While flu is most serious for older Americans and individuals with certain chronic conditions, it can affect people of all ages. Flu vaccination is recommended for everyone ages 6 months and up, other than a few exceptions such as people with severe allergies or individuals who are immunocompromised. Data shows the flu vaccine reduces the risk of the illness by up to 60%.

YOU KNOW WHAT TO DO

•Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

encouraged to speak to their primary care provider about vaccination for themselves and their family.

These discussions can address questions, concerns, and specific health considerations to make informed decision-making.

For those that do not have a primary care provider, please call 2-1-1 for more information.