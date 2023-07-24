Two Teens Dead In Yakima, Driver Injured in Wapato Shooting
The Yakima Valley Special Investigation Unit is now investigating a shooting reported during a traffic stop on I-82 Saturday near Wapato involving a Washington State Patrol Trooper.
IT STARTED AS A ROUTINE TRAFFIC STOP
The shooting was reported at about 1:00 am Saturday after a Washington State Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle traveling westbound. It's not known what lead to the shooting but authorities say the Trooper fired a shot and the driver was injured. The driver was taken to Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital and then transferred Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. No other injuries were reported. No names have been released as the investigation continues.
THAT SHOOTING HAPPENED SATURDAY MORNING
On Friday afternoon two teens were found shot dead at a home near Lions park in Yakima. Yakima Police Department Officers were called to the home in the 500 block of West Pine Street at about 3:47 pm Friday for a call of suspicious circumstances.
THE TWO TEENS ARE OF HIGH SCHOOL AGE BUT THAT'S ALL WE KNOW
When they arrived they found a boy and girl, both teens, dead from gunshot wounds. Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray published a video message on Facebook and Twitter Friday evening telling the community about the shooting and that there was no threat to the area or the city. The teens were high school age but not identified.
WE MAY LEARN MORE THIS WEEK
Yakima Police aren't saying if it was a murder suicide or if something else happened. Authorities are expected to release more information this week. The investigation continues.
Yakima Police Chief Murray says last week was a violent week...with 4 fatal shootings reported...including three in a 24 hour period.
