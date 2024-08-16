Good news. All evacuation levels on the Retreat/Rimrock Fire lifted at 8:00 am Friday. Fire officials say residents will be allowed through the Highway 12 road closure to make access to their property with proper proof of residency.

HOPING TO HAVE HIGHWAY 12 SOON BUT STILL WORK ON THE ROAD IS NEEDED

But they say don't forget that State and Forest lands are still in a closed status until further notice. A press release says Highway 12 is expected to open in the coming days. Washington State Department of Transportation has crews working to reopen the road. Fire officials say there will be areas that will have reduced speed and traffic controls where road work is underway. Crews need to replace 2100 feet of guard rail and 350 posts.

Firefighters say the Retreat/Rimrock fire is currently measured at 45,601 acres with increased containment now at 80%. The Lodgepole Campground is currently Closed, but there are no other forest or campground closures due to the Lodgepole Fire.

Naches Fire Department Naches Fire Department loading...

FIREFIGHTERS HOLDING THE LINE ON THE LODGEPOLE FIRE

As firefighters work to fully contain that fire they're also working on the Lodge Pole Fire started by a lightning strike on Monday afternoon. Crews from US Forest Service are working the fire according to the Naches Fire Department. The fire is now at 35 acres with 5% containment. Naches fire officials say the fire is burning within the Norse Peak fire scar boundary. Firefighters say the "scar is full of dead, dry snag trees and "large fallen timber on the ground. These large trees are what we call 1000 hour fuels burning long and hot." That kind of situation makes fighting a fire difficult and extremely dangerous.

KEEP LOOKING: See What 50 of America's Most 'Pupular' Dog Breeds Look Like as Puppies