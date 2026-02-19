The Oldest Winery in Washington State

How many times have you been to a concert here at Chateau Ste. Michelle? It's located in Woodinville, and it's arguably one of the most popular (and lovely) wineries to visit here in Washington.

They have been serving wine since 1967 (that's nearly 60 years), which makes it the oldest winery in the state. Compare that to the oldest bar (The Horseshoe Cafe in Bellingham), which is 140 years old!

Let's take a peek and see what all the hoopla is about, and why locals and visitors from all over the world love coming here, especially in the summertime.

After you drive past the gate and wind your way along the paved road that lead to the wine's castle, park your car and step inside.

You'll see what looks like thousands of bottles of decadent wine filled with fermented grape-y delights harvested from the Columbia Valley AVA wine region of Eastern Washington.

Chateau Ste Michelle Winery Summer Concert Series

Each year, the winery brings top notch entertainment to its concert venue. You can see a cornucopia of legends ranging from the sultry jazz sounds of Pink Martini and John Legend, to the classic hits of bands like The Beach Boys, and Earth, Wind, and Fire.

Fans love coming here because you can bring your own folding lawn chairs, blankets, and food that fits inside a one-gallon Ziplock baggie. You can also refill your water bottles.

Another perk of going to one of the summer shows is that you can buy a bottle of wine inside the winery and take it out on the lawn to drink

The full 2026 summer lineup hasn't been released yet as of this writing, but so far they've booked Sarah McLachlan and Yellowcard.

Chateau Ste. Michelle is also a very popular wedding venue for Washington couples and for hosting private events. Other popular wineries and breweries in the Woodinvile area include Goose Ridge Woodinville Tasting Room, DeLille Cellars, Metier Brewing Co., and Cave B Estate Winery.