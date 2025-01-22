Manjarrez Proposes Food Tax Exemption Amid Affordability Crisis

With Washingtonians grappling with a deepening affordability crisis, Rep. Deb Manjarrez has introduced House Bill 1340, aiming to exempt prepared food from sales and use taxes. The move is part of her broader initiative to provide relief to individuals and families struggling to make ends meet.

IT'S A SPENDY LIFE IN WA STATE

"Washington is the fourth-most expensive state for residents compared to the national average. More than one-third of families in our state live paycheck to paycheck," said Manjarrez, a Republican representing Wapato. The bill targets food from restaurants, cafes, catering services, coffee shops, drive-ins, snack bars, bakeries, and select grocery stores. In Washington, food costs are a growing concern, ranking behind only California, Nevada, and Mississippi for the highest average weekly grocery spending.

RESIDENTS IN WA WANT SOME HELP

The demand for food assistance has surged, with residents relying on food banks for 13.3 million visits in the 2024 fiscal year—a staggering 22% increase from the previous year. "Low-income earners have been hit hard by the spike in the cost of food in our state—both groceries and prepared food. This relief would help their budgets,” added Manjarrez.

attachment-DEB2 Rep. Deb Manjarrez loading...

OTHER STATES ARE DOING THE SAME

She emphasized that similar tax relief measures have been implemented in other states and suggested that now is the time for Washington to follow suit. House Bill 1340 is Manjarrez’s first piece of legislation, aiming to address these critical economic challenges. The bill has been referred to the House Finance Committee but has yet to be scheduled for a public hearing. As the Legislature prepares to adjourn its 105-day session on April 27, advocates are urging swift action on the proposed measure to support struggling families and bolster the state's hospitality businesses.

Devastating Los Angeles Wildfires in Photos See jaw-dropping photos from the multiple wildfires raging through Los Angeles in January 2025.

LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter Stacker created a list of 50 cozy American towns to visit each winter. Towns were selected based on visitor opinions, ratings from nationwide publications, and tourist attractions. Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff