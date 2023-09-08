Teapot Station in Zillah Popular with Harley Owners Group
The Teapot Dome Service Station in Zillah is loved by many especially those who ride Harley Davidson Motorcycles. In fact the historical service station is now included in the Harley-Davidson "10 Rides for ‘23 Challenge," an annual member challenge featuring 10 destinations throughout the country.
HOG RIDERS VISIT AND TAKE PICTURES FOR A GOOD REASON
The ride started in January and continues until December 31. During the rides riders are encouraged to "capture the essence of their adventures through captivating challenge photos." The pictures give those involved in the ride the chance to earn badges, Anniversary Poker Chips, and Challenge Coins from each of the challenge locations.
Gail Van Wyk, the Teapot Dome Manager says "we’ve been thrilled by the influx of Harley-Davidson motorcycles from all corners of the nation."
LOTS OF GREAT STOPS FOR RIDERS AROUND THE NATION
A press release says each year, the National Harley Owners Group (H.O.G) creates the challenge This year’s select locations;
Salvation Mountain - Calipatria, California
World’s Smallest Police Station - Carrabelle, Florida
Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway - Church Creek, Maryland
Freedom Silo - Monett, Missouri
Elvis Presley Homecoming Statue - Tupelo, Mississippi
Carhenge - Alliance, Nebraska
Prada of Marfa - Valentine, Texas
Golden Spike National Historical Park - Corinne, Utah
Teapot Dome Service Station - Zillah, Washington
Intersections of Highways H, O & G - Globe, Wisconsin
A Celebration of Community and Connection
CHECK OUT ZILLAH IF YOU'RE IN THE AREA
Ride officials say while visiting the Teapot Dome riders can also check out the Zillah Visitor’s Center and also the nearby Fallen Firefighter Memorial and Zillah Veterans Memorial.