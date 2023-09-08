The Teapot Dome Service Station in Zillah is loved by many especially those who ride Harley Davidson Motorcycles. In fact the historical service station is now included in the Harley-Davidson "10 Rides for ‘23 Challenge," an annual member challenge featuring 10 destinations throughout the country.

HOG RIDERS VISIT AND TAKE PICTURES FOR A GOOD REASON

The ride started in January and continues until December 31. During the rides riders are encouraged to "capture the essence of their adventures through captivating challenge photos." The pictures give those involved in the ride the chance to earn badges, Anniversary Poker Chips, and Challenge Coins from each of the challenge locations.

Gail Van Wyk, the Teapot Dome Manager says "we’ve been thrilled by the influx of Harley-Davidson motorcycles from all corners of the nation."

LOTS OF GREAT STOPS FOR RIDERS AROUND THE NATION

A press release says each year, the National Harley Owners Group (H.O.G) creates the challenge This year’s select locations;

Salvation Mountain - Calipatria, California

World’s Smallest Police Station - Carrabelle, Florida

Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway - Church Creek, Maryland

Freedom Silo - Monett, Missouri

Elvis Presley Homecoming Statue - Tupelo, Mississippi

Carhenge - Alliance, Nebraska

Prada of Marfa - Valentine, Texas

Golden Spike National Historical Park - Corinne, Utah

Teapot Dome Service Station - Zillah, Washington

Intersections of Highways H, O & G - Globe, Wisconsin

A Celebration of Community and Connection

CHECK OUT ZILLAH IF YOU'RE IN THE AREA

Ride officials say while visiting the Teapot Dome riders can also check out the Zillah Visitor’s Center and also the nearby Fallen Firefighter Memorial and Zillah Veterans Memorial.

