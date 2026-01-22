Drunk drivers have been a big problem in Washington state for decades and lawmakers continue to try and pass laws that make roads safer and that's what they're doing again this year.

IT'S A BILL THAT HAS FAILED FOR YEARS

Just like they did in a failed efforts in 2023 and 2024 lawmakers are once again hoping to lower the state's blood alcohol concentration (BAC) limit.

For years Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic has supported the effort.

Members of the Washington House Community Safety Committee heard testimony last week on a bill that would lower the legal limit for how much people can drink before driving.

YAKIMA PROSECUTOR BRUSIC SUPPORTS THE CHANGE

Brusic, a member of the Washington Association of Prosecuting Attorneys says he's in support of the proposal. "How many years have we been saying don't drink and drive?" Brusic says the proposal sends a strong message to those who do that.

Brusic says lowering the blood alcohol level for intoxication is a positive move because it will reduce serious injury and fatal alcohol related crashes. He realizes the impact the change could have on retail establishments like restaurants and bars but he says at some point the state has to take action to change behavior and save lives.

A BACKED UP STATE LAB IS HURTING PROSECUTION

Brusic and other prosecutors however say they face the same problem they've faced for years, a backlog of DUI cases waiting testing in the state crime lab that delays cases from moving forward. In fact officials at the Washington State Patrol toxicology lab, responsible for processing blood samples, say they currently face a huge backlog, with figures showing tens of thousands of cases waiting. He says that's what is really the problem when it comes to prosecuting DUI cases.

LAWMAKERS HAVE BEEN ASKED FOR YEARS TO CREATE MORE CAPACITY

Brusic says lawmakers need to add capacity to the lab so cases can be turned around faster than the current 6 to 12 month or more wait for results attorneys can use in DUI arrests. Sadly very little has been done to help solve the problem. In fact state crime lab officials say they're currently testing cases from 2023 DUI cases.