It's 2026 and more sex offenders are living in the Yakima County. In 2016 the Yakima County Sheriff's Office was monitoring 894 offenders. Today that number has grown to more than 950 with 61 being level three offenders the most likely to reoffend.

AUTHORITIES CONTINUE TO MONITOR LOCAL KIDNAPPERS

Authorities are also now including those who have been convicted of kidnapping. 14 people convicted of that crime are now being monitored by authorities in Yakima. 25-year-old Brandon Hull who is now living in the 900 block of Pacific Avenue. He was convicted in 2016 of unlawful imprisonment. He's now being monitored by the Yakima County Sheriff's Office along with all the sex offenders.

DO YOU KNOW IF ANY OF THE OFFENDERS LIVE NEAR YOU?

Authorities are urging parents to know where the offenders live to protect kids, especially the Level 3 sex offenders who they say are the most likely to reoffend.

Officials with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office say information is available on the sheriff's office website. the Yakima County Sheriff's Office website allows you to find the approximate address of Level 3 offenders.

ALL THE OFFENDERS ARE MONITORED THROUGH UNANNOUNCED VISITS

While 61 are the most likely to reoffend authorities say those who are Level 1 and 2 offenders are also a concern. All the sex offenders are visited or monitored by sheriff's deputies on a weekly or monthly basis and all are required to register when they are released from prison. The offenders register an address for authorities to check on them or they list themselves as transients who are required to check-in with authorities on a weekly basis.