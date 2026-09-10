Save up your coins for gas so that you can make an epic road trip to the following festivals before the weather and the Washington mountain passes turn cold and unforgiving.

If you decide to make the trek, you'll discover an awe-inspiring array of hot air balloons in Prosser, a time travel renaissance faire in Woodland, artisan wooden boats on display in Port Townsend, and Washington State's biggest county fair.

Come Ready for Action

Washington's best festivals to visit in September have finally arrived.

Imagine a burger the literal size of your head: that's what people come from miles around to eat at Washington's biggest county fair. Bellevue's own RJ Franada has a video that shows you just how big that burger can be.

#2: Wooden Boat Festival in Port Townsend: September 11-13

Do you know what a 'scamp' is? Neither did I until I learned about this quirky little annual festival. It stands for Small Craft Advisor Magazine Project.

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Photo Liviu Boldis on Unsplash Renaissance Fair

#3: Realms Unknown in Woodland : September 18-20, 2026

Think Ren-Faire meets a 3-day time travel cosplay adventure. Find it at the Lewis River Golf Course (3209 Old Lewis River Rd).

#4: The Great Balloon Rally in Prosser : September 25-27, 2026

This is the one I'm looking forward to finally getting around to. Some travelers like to arrive at the butt-crack of dawn to watch dozens of hot air balloons inflate and glow in the dark before the rally begins at 9 a.m. at the park (1230 Bennett Ave).

Need more festivals? Washington State Tourism has a cool list of festivals happening sorted by month.

I've already planned a trip to Spokane for a quilt show coming up in October, but I might just have to scrimp a little more so that I can take my kiddo to one of these fun events that are so cool, we have to experience them at least once in a lifetime.