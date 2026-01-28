Selah Police have announced charges against the father of a 4-year-old child who's remains were found in the Cowiche Mill Road area in April of 2025.

A SUPERIOR COURT JUDGE HAS ISSUED AN ARREST WARRANT

Selah Police say a Yakima County Superior Court judge has issued an arrest warrant for the boy's father, Preston Funderburgh on charges of Homicide by Abuse after authorities found the remains of Alaric “AJ” Funderburgh last year. According to a news release on the Selah Police Department Facebook page 34-year-old Preston Funderburgh is now facing the homicide charge along with 2nd Degree Criminal Mistreatment and 2nd Degree Assault of a child among other charges.

FATHER ORIGINALLY CHARGED WITH FEDERAL CRIMES

Preston Funderburgh is also facing charges in US District Court of theft of government money and wire fraud after he was arrested on the federal charges late last year. Preston Funderburgh remains in custody in the Yakima County jail.

MORE CHARGES ALONG WITH HOMICIDE

The release from the Selah Police Department says the charges connected to Alaric “AJ” Funderburgh are the result of a "meticulous multi-agency effort."

Preston Funderburgh also faces charges of Harassment, Tampering with a Witness, Obstructing a Law Enforcement Officer, Making False and Misleading Statements to a Public Servant, interfering with reporting of Domestic Violence, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Ceorcion and Unlawful Disposal of Human Remains.

A MAJOR MULTI AGENCY INVESTIGATION

Selah Police say numerous agencies helped in the investigation including the King County Medical Examiner's Office, the Yakima County Prosecutor's Office, Yakima Police and Washington State Patrol.

Selah Police officials say they continue to work closely with the U.S. Attorney's Office and they thank the public for being patient during the "prolonged investigation."

They say thier thoughts remain with the family of Alaric “AJ” Funderburgh.