Finding Quick Nonstop PNW Escapes from Sea-Tac

We all need a quick getaway every now and then and there's no faster way to get to another city within the Pacific Northwest than to take a plane ride, especially if it's nonstop.

If you're looking for flights out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, it's good to know these 11 destinations you can visit within Washington and Oregon. The best part is, you won't have to change planes, and it won't take too long to get to your destination.

Read More: Yakima Valley Nominated for 'Best Emerging Destination' in America

Stephen Brashear, Getty Images Stephen Brashear, Getty Images

Test Your PNW Airport Code Knowledge

My mom used to work for American Airlines, so I've become acquainted with recognizing cities by their airport codes. She worked at BNA (Nashville) and frequently traveled to the airline's hub in Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW). One of our favorite family vacation destinations was strangely enough, in Las Vegas (LAS).

Can you name these Pacific Northwest nonstop flights just by looking at their airport codes? I'll give you the first two cities because they're very easy to figure out if you've ever flown on a plane before:

SEA and PDX

If you answered Seattle and Portland, give yourself a high-five and a very loud, "DUH!"



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Quick Nonstop Flights Across Washington and Oregon

Besides direct flights to Seattle and Portland, here are the other nonstop Pacific Northwest flights you can grab from Sea-Tac. Can you guess the cities without peeking? EUG, RDM, MFR, GEG, PSC, BLI, EAT, PUW, YKM, and ALW.

Every Nonstop Flight You Can Take from Sea-Tac Airport Across the Pacific Northwest Looking for a quick trip within the PNW from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport but want it to be a nonstop flight? Here is a list of destinations you can visit. Easy, peasy! Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

12 Washington State Town Names People Always Pronounce the Wrong Way If you are new to Washington State, how many of these town names did you pronounce correct? Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby