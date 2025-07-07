Zillah Police are searching for two armed suspects who they say robbed the Harvest Foods store in Zillah on the 4th of July.

THEY ENTERED BEFORE STORE CLOSED

attachment-ZILLAHROB3 Zillah Police Department loading...

According to a post on the Zillah Police Department Facebook page the two suspects entered the store on 1st Avenue in Zillah before closing and hid inside until the doors were locked. Authorities say the suspects then used zip ties to secure three employees inside the store. When Officers arrived they were able to see inside where they spotted two store employees with their hands bound.

attachment-ZILLAHROB5 Zillah Police Department loading...

SWAT TEAMS ARRIVED

Authorities had to break a window to gain access to the store to get the employees out. A short time later the Yakima Valley Regional SWAT team arrived and used a drone in the store where a third employee was found on the floor with hands bound as well. After getting all the employees out of the store the store was searched and no suspects found. Police believe the suspects fled through an emergency exit after stealing numerous items.

NO ARRESTS YET

Zillah Police had lots of help getting quick responses from Sunnyside, Toppenish, Yakima, Granger, Grandview, Fish and Wildlife, Washington State Patrol, Yakima Valley Regional SWAT, AMR, Zillah Fire and Fire District 5.

Zillah authorities say updates will be made when more information becomes available. If you have any information about the robbery or the suspect contact the Zillah Police Department by phone 509-829-6100 or through the Facebook page.

