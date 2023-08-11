Judge Orders Redrawing of Yakima Political Maps to Help Latinos

Ordering the state to redraw the legislative district boundaries in Yakima County that's a ruling from a federal judge on Thursday. According to the website Crosscut the judge found the boundary makes it tough for Latinos to pick candidates from their area.

THE RULING COMES AFTER A BIG LEGAL MOVE BY LATINO VOTERS

The ruling follows legal action by a group of Latino voters against Yakima County last year. The group sued the Washington state bipartisan Redistricting Commission saying political maps in Yakima County continued to discourage or deprive minority voters in the county.

DID THE COMMISSION EXCLUDE LATINO COMMUNITIES? THE JUDGE SAYS YES

The judge says at the heart of the legal matter was the redistricting commission's move to exclude communities with heavy Latino populations who live next to the new 15th District map.

THE JUDGE SET A DEADLINE FOR THE REDRAWING OF POLITICAL MAPS

In the ruling on Thursday U.S. District Court Judge Robert S. Lasnik ruled there was merit in the case setting a deadline of February 7 to create and adopt new district maps for the area.

Yakima County Commissioner Ladon Lindy says despite the legal challenges he doesn't believe the maps were drawn to disenfranchise Latino voters.

