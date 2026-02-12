Time's up for travelers who have been putting off getting a REAL ID before the deadline to avoid being charged a hefty fee at the airport, from SeaTac to Pasco and beyond.

Is It Worth It to Get a REAL ID?

Passengers who don't carry a REAL ID when flying domestically will now be charged $45 at the airport before they are allowed to fly, so yes, it is definitely worth it to get one. You also need one to enter inside any federal building.

The REAL ID Penalty Fee Is Staying for the Time Being

This is a permanent thing, so don't expect for the need for a REAL ID to be lifted, at least not in the foreseeable future. Congress passed a bill in 2005 to require any traveler to have a standard identification that cannot be forged or altered--that's why we need to have REAL IDs in the first place.

Children under age 18 don't need to have one, but it might be a good idea to get one for them for good measure. I chose to get one for my kiddo.

Types of ID That Count as REAL ID

Tribal-Issued IDs (Federally Recognized Tribes)

Passports and Passport Cards

Enhanced IDs and Enhanced Drivers Licenses

Military ID

Get our free mobile app

Read More: SeaTac Gets Experimental Biometric eGates, Smile for the Camera

United States Map Photo Credit Nico Smit and John McArthur on Unsplash and Scott Olson Getty Images loading...

Want to avoid the $45 Fee?

A) Bite the bullet and get yourself a REAL ID as soon as possible before your travel date or;

B) Bite the bullet and pay the $45 fee, but do it online to avoid wasting time at the TSA security gates.

The $45 "penalty" fee at TSA actually gives you a "ConfirmID" pass . You can show this pass to TSA agents and it's valid for 14 consecutive days.

"Don’t have an acceptable ID listed on this page? Visit our TSA ConfirmID page and pay the $45 fee before heading to the airport." - tsa.gov

If your REAL ID has expired, you can still use your current one for up to two years after expiration.