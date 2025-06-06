Yakima Police saved a family on Wednesday. According to the Yakima Police Department Facebook page a "concerned" citizen called the Yakima Police Department on Wednesday concerned about a family of ducks and a frantic mother duck who was "squawking" near a storm drain.

The department sent Community Service Officers to the scene and that's where they found the ducklings had fallen into the storm drain. The post on Facebook says it turns out her duckling's had taken a wrong turn and fallen into the drain. The Officers were able to rescue the ducklings and reunite them with their very relieved mother duck.

It's not an uncommon scene during the spring and summer to see ducklings fall into storm drains because of their small size and the instinct to follow mothers to areas where they can find water. The drain designs are also the problem. Mother ducks can easily walk across the grates but ducklings usually fall into the drains and need to be rescued.

Ducklings also are naturally drawn to the sound of water which can also get them in trouble with storm drains. Sometimes they look for water to avoid predators. But many times they simply follow mom and fall into drains.

We're just thankful that Yakima Police Community Service Officers were available Wednesday to save a family in Yakima.

