Washington state's DUI toxicology lab is grappling with a severe backlog, resulting in an average wait time of over 400 days for test results—an issue that is delaying prosecutions and leaving numerous cases unresolved. Lawmakers in Olympia are seeking solutions through new legislation aimed at expediting testing processes.

The backlog is a significant frustration for both individuals arrested for DUI and prosecutors, such as Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic. He says lawmakers need to add capacity to the lab so cases can be resolved faster than the current year-long wait for results, which attorneys need for DUI prosecutions.

The Washington Traffic Safety Commission highlights that DUI fatalities in the state have surged by 96% over the last decade, adding to the urgency of addressing the backlog.

Since 2014, the state lab has experienced a 50% increase in workload, and law enforcement officials are feeling the impact. Despite this escalating issue, very little has been done to solve the problem; state crime lab officials are still processing samples from 2023 DUI arrests.

COULD THE YAKIMA CRIME LAB HELP IN THE FUTURE?

In response, the proposed legislation aims to allow private, nationally accredited labs to handle DUI samples, a move that lawmakers hope will accelerate testing and enhance public safety. Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell expressed support for the initiative, stating that they are also exploring options for a new, larger facility for the Yakima County Crime Lab in Zillah to increase testing capabilities.

