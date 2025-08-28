Do you support the sale and manufacture of marijuana in the unincorporated areas of Yakima County? That's a question voters will be asked in November.

AN ADVISORY VOTE

It's an advisory measure on the November general election ballot called Proposition No. 1 asking voters in the county whether the Board of County Commissioners should continue the complete ban on cannabis production, processing, and retail sales in unincorporated Yakima County.

Get our free mobile app

COMMISSIONER KYLE CURTIS

The idea to address the issue comes from Yakima County Commissioner Kyle Curtis who issued a press release on the matter earlier this month. He says "the County has left millions of dollars on the table that could have been utilized towards substance abuse prevention programs and public safety."

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

MCKINNEY NOT IN FAVOR

Yakima County Commissioner Amanda McKinney believes it's more like $200,000 annually for Yakima County. She says she's not in favor of changing the law in exchange for that money because she's concerned about more kids being exposed to marijuana. McKinney says she's concerned the use of pot leads to the use of more dangerous drugs.

CURRENT BAN NOT WORKING

Curtis maintains that current ban hasn't worked since people who live in the unincorporated areas can make a short drive to purchase pot products.

According to the press release a portion of the state's 37% cannabis excise tax is distributed to cities and counties depending on their cannabis policies. However Curtis says because of the current policy or ban the county is unable to benefit from the cannabis excise tax.

WHAT YOU'LL SEE ON THE BALLET

Text of the Advisory Measure (Proposition 1):

Should the Board of Yakima County Commissioners continue the complete ban of cannabis (marijuana) production, processing and retail sales within unincorporated Yakima County?

Yes ____ No ____