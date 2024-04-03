Police Say If You’re Driving In Yakima It’s Likely You’re Speeding
Do you speed on Yakima city roads? Maybe you don't but a lot of your friends and neighbors do according to Yakima Police. They say speed is an ongoing problem on main roads in Yakima the reason why speed patrols continue in both the city of Yakima and the city of Union Gap.
JUST LOOK AROUND A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE SPEEDING ON YAKIMA ROADS
A recent study conducted by the Washington Traffic Safety Commission (WTSC) has revealed that most of the state's drivers are speeding when behind the wheel. The study canvased roadways of all types in over 200 locations throughout the state and discovered that 76% of drivers traveled at speeds above the posted limit.
A MAJORITY OF DRIVERS STOPPED GET WARNINGS
Yakima Police say a lot of drivers are speeding in Yakima. During the week of April 24-April 30 Officers made 923 traffic stops and issued 400 citations, a majority for speeding. Officers also investigated 25 collisions with 14 the result of a driver not stopping for a red light. 14 drivers were arrested for DUI.
THE WEEK BEFORE THE NUMBERS WERE SIMILAR
The week before that Officers investigated 29 collisions with 18 red light violations.
Yakima Police say while many drivers are speeding while other drivers aren't able to drive because their cars have been stolen.
YAKIMA POLICE CONDUCTING SPECIAL PATROLS THIS WEEK LOOKING FOR DISTRACTED DRIVERS
LOCK THOSE DOORS
Before the pandemic vehicle theft was a huge problem in Yakima with an average of 500 to 700 vehicles stolen every year. It's still a huge problem with the same average number of vehicles stolen annually.
