Yakima Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took the life of a 32-year-old woman on Friday. Officers were called to the home in the 1300 block of South 11th Avenue at about 9:00 pm Friday after a call of a domestic incident. When they arrived they found the woman who had been shot. Paramedics tried to help her but she died at the scene of the shooting.

TWO MEN IN THE HOME AT THE TIME OF THE SHOOTING

Police say two men were in the home at the time of the shooting. After interviewing both men police arrested the woman's 31-year-old boyfriend on a charge of manslaughter. The man is now being held in the Yakima County jail. He's expected to appear before a judge Monday afternoon.

YAKIMA AUTHORITIES ARE ALSO INVESTIGATING ANOTHER DOMESTIC SHOOTING



The shooting highlights a big problem of domestic violence in Yakima. In fact earlier this month a woman died in another domestic incident.

The 74-year-old woman died after a shooting in Wapato on Sunday, October 22. Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies were called to the 2100 block of Ashue Road after the grand daughter of a couple called 911 to report that she heard a gunshot while the couple was in an argument.

THE WOMAN'S HUSBAND FACES CHARGES

When Deputies arrived they found a 74-year-old woman dead in a bedroom of the home. Detectives then started an investigation by speaking with the woman's husband.

Don Lawrence was arrested and booked into the Yakima County jail. He's facing a charge of First Degree Manslaughter.

YAKIMA LEADING THE STATE IN DOMESTIC VIOLENCE INCIDENTS

Domestic violence is a big problem everywhere in the state of Washington including here in Yakima. Yakima police say they answer hundreds of calls every year for people in domestic violence situations. On average police respond to nearly 2,000 incidents which places Yakima within the top five cities in the state for the number of domestic violence incidents.

WOMAN GET A LOT OF HELP AT THE YAKIMA YWCA

In fact the Executive Director of the YWCA women's shelter says Yakima and Spokane have the highest rates of domestic violence incidents in the state. Cheri Kilty says they help thousands of women and children every year. She says however that 85% leave the shelter and rebuild their lives in the community.

HERE COMES A DANGEROUS TIME OF YEAR FOR MANY

But she says they always see an increase during the holidays when families are under a lot of stress. Kilty says they work closely with the Yakima Police Department through the department's Domestic Violence Coordinated Community Response Team. The team was developed over the last year to create a more complete response involving law enforcement, mental health and survivor advocates and other partners.

IF YOU ARE SOMEONE YOU KNOW NEEDS HELP REACH OUT NOW

The response team meets daily to talk about new cases, response plans and provide services and safety to domestic violence survivors or victims and their children. Many of the women and children find safety and security at the YWCA shelter.

CHECK OUT THE YWCA IF YOU NEED HELP

https://www.ywcayakima.org/

