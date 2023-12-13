No Parking Tickets for 60 Days Downtown Yakima? Happening Now

The Yakima City Council on Tuesday voted to suspend parking enforcement in the downtown area for the next 60 days. The move by council members stops enforcement in the city owned parking lots.

COUNCIL MEMBERS SAY THEY'VE HEARD LOTS OF COMPLAINTS

The council took the action at the last meeting of the year Tuesday at Yakima City Hall.

City council members say they've heard complaints about parking fees and decided to give a break to residents. Yakima City Council member Matt Brown lead the discussion saying he's heard from many people about the high cost of tickets and parking in the downtown area. He's hoping more people get involved in the discussion in the near year.

THE CITY HAS A PLAN IN PLACE BUT PEOPLE DON'T LIKE IT

Earlier this year the city worked with downtown business owners to come up with a new plan. The plan was developed by downtown business owners Joe Mann, Ben HIttle and Steve Mercy. Under the plan the city will increased the cost of paid parking spaces downtown to raise money to help maintain the parking lots. The paid spaces were increased from $40 to $50 each month.

MATT BROWN HOPING YOU'LL BE INVOLVED IN FINDING A SOLUTION IN THE NEW YEAR

The council voted unanimously for the plan. But Brown says many people haven't been happy about the plan the reason he pushed for a suspension in enforcement.

The council is expected to talk further about downtown parking in 2024.

The next meeting in the new year is set for January 2 of 2024.

SPEAKING OF PARKING MORE ACTION WAS TAKEN BY THE COUNCIL TUESDAY

The council voted in favor of purchasing the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce Building at 10 N. Ninth St. to create more parking for the Yakima Convention and Event Center.

