While Yakima Police have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with the February 22 shooting of three people at a Yakima home no other arrests have been announced. The shooting left 1 teen dead and two others injured.

A POSSIBLE GANG RELATED SHOOTING

According to a court affidavit from the Yakima County Prosecutor's Office the 19-year-old suspect was arrested on a charge of First-Degree-Rendering Criminal Assistance. Officers are still searching for the shooter. The affidavit says the shooting happened during a party at a home in the 400 block of North 5th Avenue.

The court affidavit says the shooting happened during the argument in which they were "discussing gang affiliation and bragging about it." Two others, a 16-year-old male and 17-year-old female who were also shot continue to be treated at a Seattle hospital.

SO WHERE IS THE SHOOTER?

Police say the 19-year-old suspect confessed to driving his friends, including the individual believed to be the shooter, to the Yakima party. In an interview, court documents reveal that the suspect provided police with the name of the alleged shooter, but no additional arrests have been made.

Sentencing Of Gang Criminals In Sichuan Province Getty Images loading...

POLICE ARE HOPING FOR YOUR TIPS

Detectives are still investigating the incident and are seeking assistance from the public. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to contact Yakima Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit Sergeant Johnson at (509) 576-6784 or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers Yakima County at 1-800-222-8477.