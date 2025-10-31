The Yakima Valley gains another emergency room on Saturday with the grand opening of the new Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital Emergency Room in Union Gap.

THE GRAND OPENING IS SATURDAY IN UNION GAP

The new facility grand opening event happens on Saturday, November 1 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. The new facility is located at Adelyn Way and Valley Mall Boulevard in Union Gap. The new emergency room will no doubt take a great amount of pressure off the current Multicare emergency room in Yakima which has become "one of the busiest emergency departments in the state."

ONE BUSY PLACE

It'll also cut wait lines for people hoping to see a doctor. A news release says in 2023 nearly 87,000 people visited the hospital emergency department.

10 new patient rooms open on Saturday along with "on-site radiology services, including X-ray, ultrasound and CT scans; and laboratory services."

WAIT TIMES CUT

If you've ever been to the emergency room in Yakima you know the wait can be long depending on what on your health care needs. Multicare officials say when the new emergency room opens Saturday patients can expect short wait times and medical experts to handle a variety of common injuries to heart attacks and strokes.

GROWING EMERGENCY DEPARTMENTS

The press release says this will be MultiCare’s sixth neighborhood emergency department in Washington state through a partnership with Texas-based Emerus Holding Inc. Emerus is a leader in developing and operating small-format hospitals and acute-care facilities.

