Average gasoline prices in Yakima have fallen 1.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.77 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima.

PRICES ARE FALLING AS WE GET CLOSER TO FALL AND WINTER

Prices in Yakima are 7.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 96.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 3.4 cents in the last week and stands at $3.57 per gallon- the lowest level since January, 2022, over 900 days ago.

DROPPING PRICES NOT JUST IN WASHINGTON STATE

"Gasoline prices continue to crumble across nearly the entire nation, with average prices below $3 per gallon in 18 states, with some 65,000 stations selling below that psychological mark. Diesel prices are also falling and are at their lowest level in nearly 1,000 days," says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

EPA Proposes Changes To Ethanol Mandate In Gasoline Getty Images loading...

WE KNOW WHERE TO FIND THE CHEAPEST GAS

Want some cheap gas? Priced on Sunday according to GasBuddy;

The cheapest gas in the valley? $3.08 per gallon at Wheelers Kountry Korner in Wapato. If you don't want to drive to Wapato gas is selling for $3.17 at Ahtanum fuel stop in Union Gap. At the Costco in Union Gap gas selling for $3.45 per gallon.

The average price of gas in Washington State Today is $3.14.

EVEN THE NATIONAL PRICE IS DOWN OVER THE LAST WEEK



The national average price of gasoline has fallen 6.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.15 per gallon today. The national average is down 26.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 70.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

REMEMBER WHEN?



Historical gasoline prices in Yakima and the national average going back ten years:

September 16, 2023: $4.74/g (U.S. Average: $3.85/g)

September 16, 2022: $4.30/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)

September 16, 2021: $3.78/g (U.S. Average: $3.18/g)

September 16, 2020: $2.66/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

September 16, 2019: $3.03/g (U.S. Average: $2.58/g)

September 16, 2018: $3.35/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

September 16, 2017: $3.02/g (U.S. Average: $2.61/g)

September 16, 2016: $2.66/g (U.S. Average: $2.19/g)

September 16, 2015: $2.71/g (U.S. Average: $2.30/g)

September 16, 2014: $3.77/g (U.S. Average: $3.37/g)

WHAT YOUR FRIENDS ON THE WEST SIDE ARE PAYING

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Tacoma- $4.01/g, up 1.7 cents per gallon from last week's $4.00/g.

Seattle- $4.32/g, up 0.3 cents per gallon from last week's $4.31/g.

Washington- $4.07/g, unchanged from last week's $4.07/g.

