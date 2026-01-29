A mother is facing serious charges after her 3-year-old son was discovered wandering the streets of Grandview nearly naked and crying on Tuesday afternoon.

THE BOY WAS FOUND BY FEDEX DRIVERS

According to an affidavit from the Yakima County Prosecutor’s Office, Grandview police were alerted by two FedEx delivery drivers who found the young boy at West 4th Street and Avenue H during the noon hour. The boy was shivering, crying, shoeless, and only wearing a T-shirt.

POLICE TOOK THE BOY AND STARTED SEARCHING FOR HIS HOME

Police responded taking custody of the child and starting a search for his home, because he wasn't to say where he lived. A short investigation led officers to a nearby house, where they knocked on the door. When no one answered, they returned shortly thereafter and were met by a woman described as the boy’s mother.

READ MORE: VOTE FOR YAKIMA AS BEST BEER CITY

POLICE SAY MOM FIRST TRIED TO LIE TO THEM ABOUT WHAT HAPPENED

The mother first told authorities that she had been at an appointment and that she had left her son with her sister. However police continued to question her until she finally told them the truth. The woman reportedly admitted that she had fallen asleep in the early morning hours and had left her two young children — including the 1-year-old sibling — alone in the house for more than nine hours.

Grandview, Washington Photo Google Street View loading...

MOM ARRESTED AND PLACED IN JAIL

Authorities say the 36-year-old mother was arrested on charges of Second Degree Abandonment of a Dependent Person and booked into Yakima County jail. The boy was not injured in the incident.

The mother's children were taken into custody by Child Protective Services as authorities continue their investigation.