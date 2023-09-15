As drug overdoses continue in Yakima have you thought about the question. Would you support the opening of Narcan Vending Machines in Yakima? Narcan is an anti-overdose treatment.

SOME COUNTIES ALREADY HAVE THE MACHINES BUT NOT YET YAKIMA

Many of the machines are open around the state including in King County and nearby Klikitat County. No decisions have been made yet in placing the vending machines in the community. KIT News continues to monitor the debate as overdose deaths continue.

THE NUMBERS NEVER DECREASE NEVER STAY THE SAME

So far this year 61 people have died of a drug overdose. The number was 54 at the end of last month. Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice says the numbers are growing with fentanyl remaining what Curtice calls "the main culprit" in more than half the deaths.

WASHINGTON STATE IS A LEADER IN OVERDOSE DEATHS

Washington now leads the country not just in the percentage increase in deaths, but also the number of increased deaths (688 more than in the prior 12-month period).

According to the CDC, Washington has seen a nation-leading 28.4% increase in drug-overdose deaths between March 2022 and March 2023 (up from 23.9% for the period between February 2022 and February 2023). Oregon ranks second at 19.6%, followed by Nevada (19%) and Alabama (14%). The national average is a miniscule 0.1% increase.

