Recession? Inflation? Low wages?

You won't be worried about any of the above if you win Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot.

Mega Millions Jackpot Near Record for Tuesday, January 10th

The projected jackpot amount for the Mega Millions lottery drawing on Tuesday, January 10th, is nearing a record amount at $1.1 Billion.

If you were to choose the popular one-time-payout option, you'd be receiving $568,700,000 until the Internal Revenue Service took a nice chunk out for taxes. Still, it would be plenty to throw a nice celebratory party - just about anywhere on the planet.

What are The Odds of Winning The Mega Millions jackpot?

The odds of winning at least something, are a little over 1 in 24. Prizes like free tickets or small amounts of money are just enough incentives for us to keep purchasing tickets. The odds of winning the jackpot are somewhere north of 1 in 300,000,000.

While those odds are not exactly a slam dunk or the best bet for your financial fitness, it can be fun to dream a little bit and sales of tickets go through the roof as the jackpots grow. The odds don't change, but the levels of awareness and excitement certainly do.

Better Odds of Winning in California, Oregon, or Washington?

Odds are odds when it comes to winning the Mega Millions Jackpot, However, given the sheer population and resulting higher ticket sales totals, California would likely have better odds of producing a winning ticket than either Washington or Oregon.

Friday's drawing resulted in 577,630 winning tickets being sold in the Golden State. No jackpots, just smiles. Good Luck.

