A deadly shooting earlier this month. This week a Yakima man is facing first and second-degree murder charges in connection with the June 14 fatal shooting of Rogelio Rodriguez at a home on Pleasent Avenue.

PROSECUTORS SAY IT WAS PREMEDITATED

Yakima Police say Rodriguez was living in the backyard of the suspect, 38-year-old Lorenzo Medina-Mejia when the shooting happened.

Officials with the Yakima County Prosecutors Office say Medina-Mejia intended to kill Rodriguez in an action they say was premeditated.

RODRIGUEZ DIED AT THE SCENE

Officers were called to a home in the 1200 block of Pleasent Avenue at about 9:15 am on June 14 after getting a 9-1-1 call reporting the shooting. When the Officers arrived they found Rodriguez in the backyard of a home next to the area where he'd been staying.

They tried to save him but Rodriguez died at the scene. According to the Yakima County Coroners Office an autopsy found Rodriguez died of multiple gunshot wounds from a .22 caliber handgun which was found on Medina-Mejia when he was arrested while walking in the area. Police aren't saying what the motive was in the shooting.

THE SUSPECT IS IN JAIL

The suspect, Lorenzo Medina-Mejia is being held in the Yakima County jail. Bail has been set at $500,000. The investigation into the shooting continues. If you know anything about the shooting that could help investigators you're urged to contact police at 509-575-6200. No other injuries were reported in the shooting.

