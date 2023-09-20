A shooting on Highway 24 near Yakima Tuesday morning left one man with cuts on his face from glass after a suspect driver fired a shot into his car. Authorities arrested the suspect driver after the incident reported at about 4:30 am Tuesday.

THE VICTIM SAYS HE WAS DRIVING TO WORK WHEN THE SHOOTING HAPPENED

The 40-year-old driver who was injured tells KIT News he was driving to his work at Hanford when he noticed a slow moving vehicle ahead of him. As he started to pass, the suspect driver sped up and pulled a gun and fired shots at the Tesla driver. A bullet hit the drivers side window narrowly missing the 40-year-old Tesla driver from Yakima.

THE VICTIM DRIVER STOPPED AND CALLED 911 AFTER THE SHOT WAS FIRED INTO HIS WINDOW

The bullet lodged in the roof area of the car and glass shattered. The glass struck the 40-year-old driver who drove out of the area before stopping on the side of the road to call 911. He tells KIT News he thought he was shot in the face but later realized it was cuts from shattered glass.

THE SUSPECT DRIVER WAS FINALLY ARRESTED AFTER FIRING SHOTS AT OTHER DRIVERS ON HIGHWAY 24

The suspect driver, who has not been identified apparently fired more shots at other drivers before being stopped and arrested by the Washington State Patrol.

The Tesla vehicle has security cameras built in so Troopers with the Washington State Patrol say they'll be using that information in the case against the suspect driver. No other injuries were reported.

