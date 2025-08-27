As summer winds down maybe you're planning one final road trip before the season officially ends.

GasBuddy has released its annual Labor Day gas price forecast, revealing that average gasoline prices across the country are expected to dip to $3.15 per gallon this Labor Day weekend — the lowest since 2020 and 14 cents cheaper than last year. GasBuddy officials say this could be the most budget-friendly Labor Day to fill up in recent years.

GasBuddy officials say nearly half of all states have seen gas prices increase over the past month, because of refinery outages affecting supply in certain regions.

Despite the regional up and down of pricing, drivers can expect further relief in the coming weeks, as the transition to cheaper winter gasoline begins in mid-September. As summer ends and demand declines, prices are expected to continue easing however the relief won't be that drastic in Washington state because of rising gas taxes.

Historical Perspective on Labor Day Gas Prices:

2020: $2.22 per gallon

2021: $3.16 per gallon

2022: $3.79 per gallon

2023: $3.77 per gallon

2024: $3.29 per gallon

2025 (projected): $3.15 per gallon

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy says we’ve seen a remarkably affordable summer to hit the road with incomes up and gas prices down, but there are some challenges that remain: hurricane season and uncertainty over trade, tariffs, and Russia’s war on Ukraine."