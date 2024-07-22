martin-stadium loading...

The lights of Las Vegas were shining brightly, which seemed the right setting for the high-stakes dealings that had been going on for the past year with the last two surviving Pac-12 teams.

It's Media Week. The sports reporters enjoyed being entertained by the Big 12 and Mountain West Conferences at the Bellagio. But there was one meeting that was a must-see. The most anticipated gathering was "After Hours with the Beavs and Cougs." The last two standing teams of the Conference of Champions are the Pac-12's ( or should we say Pac-2.) Oregon State Beavers and Washington State Cougars.

It wasn't quite the tailgate party that would be at Martin or Reser Stadium. But it was a pretty good warmup. The commissioner of the Pac-12, Teresa Gould stated to the Associated Press, that it is the start of a new chapter. So, it's a celebration. And we are drinking. Now that does sound like one good start to a Beavs/Cougs tailgate party.

The After Hours with Beavs and Cougs had a fireside chat with Jake Dickert and Trent Bray, the head coaches of the Oregon State and Washington State Universities, respectively. They were joined by legendary players from the past, with likes of the Cougars' "Thrown' Samoan" Jack Thompson, Ryan Leaf, and the Beavers' Steven Jackson talking and sharing their experiences playing for the Beavers and Cougars.

"Anyone can be a Trojan, and Anyone can be a Duck. It takes a special person to be a Beaver or a Coug!"....Ryan Leaf.

In the past few seasons, Oregon State and Washington State have fielded teams rated in the top twenty-five in the college football polls. There is a lot of excitement about playing with a chip on their shoulders and are ready to show the rest of the college football world and fans what they can do.

Washington State's Athletic Director Anne McCoy expressed excitement about what lies before OSU and WSU to the Associated Press. They see that in the next couple of seasons. The Beavs and Cougs will play six games with the Mountain West Conference. There are more things on the horizon for both teams. More opportunities are coming in the future that can put Oregon State and Washington State in the best possible position.

In a breaking development, the Pac-12 Post-season bowl agreement in which each of the conference's bowl partners will honor the six-year bowl contract, which runs through 2025. Pac-12 has been working with ACC, Big 12, and Big Ten on agreements for the Alamo Bowl, Holiday Bowl, Independence Bowl, Las Vegas Bowl, LA Bowl, Sun Bowl, and the ESPN Bowl pool. The Beavs and the Cougs will be in the mix of the premier post-season action like before.

