The Yakima County Commissioners have delayed a vote on a proposal for a future ballot seeking voter approval for a 0.2% sales tax increase to fund a new radio system for the Yakima County Sheriff's Office. According to the Yakima County Commissioners they plan to vote next Tuesday after a public hearing on the issue. The hearing is required by state law.

THE COMMISSIONERS ARE EXPECTED TO PLACE THE ISSUE ON THE BALLOT

The specific measure is set to appear on the ballot on April 22 unless the commissioners vote against the issue. Sheriff Bob Udell is advocating for the proposed sales tax hike, emphasizing its necessity for public safety. He describes the anticipated $35 million communication system as a "life-saving" tool that will enable a unified radio channel for law enforcement, firefighters, and other first responders during major emergencies.

SO WHAT'S THE PROBLEM NOW?

Currently, Yakima's various agencies operate on separate radio systems, creating significant communication challenges in critical situations. Udell notes that this new system will allow all first responders to work more effectively together, particularly during emergencies. Outside of emergency situations, agencies will continue to use their existing radio networks. For more information check the web page radiosafeyakima.com

THE COMMISSIONERS SAY THEY SUPPORT THE NEW SYSTEM

The Yakima County Commissioners’ support follows a comprehensive study funded in 2022, which highlighted the need for improved communication among emergency services. Sheriff Udell insists that implementing this modern radio system will enhance response times and potentially save lives, especially in high-stakes scenarios such as active shooter incidents in the Yakima Valley.

If approved by commissioners the community will have a chance to weigh in on this vital public safety measure during the upcoming ballot in April.

