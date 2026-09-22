For some people, yard sale season never ends, especially if you live the Pacific Northwest. I've seen some of my Washington neighbors have yard sales every other weekend, and I know that people in Oregon are doing the same.

After the yard sales are over, some load up their trucks and dump all the remaining stuff at the Goodwill drive-up bins or other local thrift stores. The problem? What we don't realize is that some of those dumped items aren't what's really needed at thrift stores right now.

Read More: What Homeowners in Washington Are Finally Willing to Give Up to Save on Utilities

Get our free mobile app

Why Your Post-Yard Sale Leftovers Might Not Be What Thrift Stores Need Right Now

Fall and winter weather are going to be here very soon, and according to a recent report by the U.S. Sun, thrift stores across Washington and Oregon are facing shortages of seasonal weather items we are likely holding in our homes.

Now that rainy and snowy weather is quickly on its way, we individuals and families need affordable ways to be prepared for the season, whether it's preparing meals or dressing up for the elements.

The Top Items Washington and Oregon Thrift Stores Desperately Need

Goodwill Donation Lane. Photo Credit Google Street View Goodwill Donations Drive-Up Window Lane

Working Kitchen and Countertop Appliances: Think crockpots, slow cookers, toasters, baking tools, bread mixing appliances, pots, pans, plates, bowls, and dish sets. Gently Used Cold Weather & Outerwear: Think rain boots, snow boots, skiwear, jackets, hoodies, and sweaters. Holiday Decor: Think artificial Christmas trees, framed holiday pictures, and decor for Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Christmas, and yes, even Festivus!

Check your closets, kitchens, and garages to see if you can donate some of these high-priority items needed in the immediate future, items that you might never plan to be using again.