In Person Voting Back in Yakima? Sites Open in Oct and Nov
The Yakima County Republican Party is bringing in-person voting back to Yakima County in October and in November. Party Chair Matthew Brown says they know how frustrating Washington's mail-in voting system can be and they know many people miss a chance to visit a polling place and cast a ballot.
YOU'LL NEED TO BYOB OR BRING YOUR OWN BALLOT
Brown says you won't see a voting machine, you'll need to bring your ballot to one of six different churches where you'll be able to meet republican party members, vote your ballot and receive an "I voted" sticker. That's similar to the experience voters had before Washington became the second state in the country to go all-in on mail-in voting. Washington state followed the first state, Oregon, which enacted its law in 2000. In 2011 with 38 of 39 counties switched to Vote-by-Mail lawmakers in the Washington Legislature voted to require the system statewide.
THREE DIFFERENT DATES YOU'LL HAVE A CHANCE TO VOTE IN-PERSON
Ever since then many people have criticized the system saying they believe it's open to fraud. Brown says they've heard the concerns and hope people take advantage of the new local voting option dates set for October 21, 28, and November 4 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm each day. According to the Yakima County Republican Party website they hope everyone comes together "as a united front, bringing friends and family, and make a resounding impact on these crucial election dates. Your vote is your voice, and it holds the power to shape our community’s destiny."
THE IN-PERSON SITES ARE LOCATED THROUGHOUT THE AREA
Yakima Christian Center, 1422 South 10th Avenue.
Simply Jesus Church, 3902 Summitview Avenue.
Breakthrough Church, 1220 Business Pkwy. Union Gap
Champions Centre, 509 North 4th Street.
The Cross church, 8700 Summitview Avenue.
GOP Headquarters, 2008 West Washington Avenue.
Don't forget your ballot to vote at the above locations.
THE PARTY IS ALSO OFFERING SECURE DROP BOX LOCATIONS IN YAKIMA AND SELAH
Mac Daddy Coffee at 4106 Summitview Avenue, Yakima.
Mac Daddy Coffee 28 North 1st Street, Yakima.
Helms Hardware 475 North Wenas Road, Selah.
