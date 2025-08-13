Yakima valley hops will be the subject of a big roundtable meeting is planned for later this month in Yakima to talk about how the hops harvest fuels the local economy.

REP. DAN NEWHOUSE WILL LISTEN

The roundtable meeting, August 28 in Yakima is being called by Rep. Dan Newhouse and he's invited top industry leaders to talk about how the hops harvest creates local jobs, powers a beer economy and supports local farmers. In fact Newhouse says the harvest helps support a beer economy that has created more than 57,000 jobs. Along with the jobs the harvest also contributes $12.4 billion to the Washington economy.

HOPS EXPERTS AND MEDIA INVITED

If you're in the hops business you no doubt want to attend the event and learn more from industry experts. The meeting is not open to the general public. Newhouse is inviting industry experts to what he calls "an exclusive on-the-record business roundtable featuring U.S. House of Representative Dan Newhouse, the CEOs of Yakima Valley’s top three hops companies and Beer Institute President and CEO Brian Crawford."

JUST A DAY OF INFORMATION

Those at the meeting will not not only learn about how the harvest impacts the economy but also about the role agriculture plays in the beer supply chain and the policies shaping the future of beer production. Federal policy will also be a topic of discussion. Specifically how federal rules impact growers, manufacturers and the broader beer economy-which Newhouse says supports more than 2.4 million American jobs and contributes more than $471 billion to the U.S. economy.

WHO WILL BE THERE?

Congressman Dan Newhouse (WA-4), U.S. House of Representatives

Louis Gimbel, CEO, Hopsteiner

Ryan Hopkins, CEO, Yakima Chief

Tom Davis, CEO, John I Haas, Inc

Brian Crawford, President and CEO, Beer Institute