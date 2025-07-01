Tuesday will be a big day for the Yakima City Council. The city is looking at cutting services or raising taxes to fill a $9 million shortfall in 2026. The council is expected to talk about and possibly vote on a new tax package to help fill the budget hole.

SOLUTIONS YOU WOULD SUPPORT

City officials say many people who took the city survey were in favor of cutting funding for fireworks, council travel and lobbying. Yakima City Manager Vicki Baker says the budget committee has been working to find solutions that will be supported by city residents. Baker admits it's not going to be a easy to implement cuts or new taxes but she says by law the city must have a balanced budget in 2026.

Townsquare Media Townsquare Media loading...

A TUESDAY TALK

During an appearance on KIT News this spring Baker says there could be a combination of cuts and higher taxes. No decisions have yet been made.

TAX PROPOSALS ON THE AGENDA

City officials have proposed two levies for voters to consider including a $5.5 million public safety levy and a $1.8 million parks and recreation levy. City voters may even see an proposal to increase property taxes. What is the possibility voters would support a tax levy? City officials say it's been more than 40 years since voters have supported a tax levy.

A press release from the city says the council will "discuss budget reduction impacts related to Police, Fire, Streets, Parks and Clean City."

Yakima City Hall where the city council meets. Yakima City Hall where the city council meets. loading...

LIVE OR ON ZOOM

The July 1st meeting will be held via Zoom and in person at Yakima City Hall, 129 N. 2nd Street. Live public comment on agenda items via Zoom is available. Click Public Comment | City Council (yakimawa.gov) for instructions and a Public Comment Request Form.

YOU CAN CALL

Another option is to call in and listen to the meeting:

Dial 1-253-215-8782

When prompted for the meeting ID enter 933 0026 8131

When prompted for the participant ID enter #

When prompted for the meeting passcode enter 933125

The July 1st Yakima City Council regular meeting will air live at 5:30 pm on Y-PAC, Charter Spectrum Channel 194, and stream live by clicking here.

READ MORE; TWO HOSPITALIZED ONE ARRESTED IN YAKIMA