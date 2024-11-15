A dramatic high-speed chase happened Thursday in Yakima, prompting police to close part of Yakima Avenue due to a shooting incident involving a suspect in a stolen vehicle.

OFFICERS WERE FIRST CALLED TO THE AREA NEAR THE JAIL DOWNTOWN

According to Yakima Police Capt. Jay Seely, officers were initially dispatched to the area near the Yakima County jail after reports of a possible stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, the suspect fled the scene, triggering a pursuit that reached high speeds through downtown Yakima.

THE CHASE ENDED AFTER A CRASH

The chase ended at the intersection of 4th Avenue and Yakima Avenue, where the suspect crashed into a van, leaving both the driver of the van and the suspect injured. Fortunately, their injuries were reported as non-life-threatening, and they were transported to Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital for treatment.

THE CAPT. IS HAPPY NO OFFICERS WERE INJURED

During the pursuit, Seely noted that the suspect fired multiple gunshots at police vehicles. Fortunately, while some patrol cars were struck, there were no injuries reported among officers or bystanders. As the investigation continues, parts of downtown Yakima will remain closed for several hours to allow police to gather evidence. Authorities are urging the public to avoid the area while they conduct their investigation.

HUNDREDS OF VEHICLES ARE STOLEN EVERY YEAR IN YAKIMA

The incident highlights ongoing concerns regarding vehicle theft and gun violence in the region. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

