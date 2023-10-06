🎃Who’s ready for some haunted Halloween Train action in Washington state?

I’ve never been on a haunted halloween train, unless you count the “Halloween Trolley” that goes up and down my block every October. It’s a lot of fun but not remotely scary, and the only thing haunting about it is the ghostly look on my face when I realize I left my wallet in the car.

I tried to find a big list of Halloween trains across Washington state but couldn’t find much. Hopefully, you’ll send me an email here to let me know if you hear of any others in the state that I can add to this list. Thanks in advance!

Haunted Halloween Train at Northwest Railway Museum Northwest Railway Museum Snoqualmie Depot via Google Maps loading...

October 14-15, 21-22, 28-29, 2023

Tickets are Adults $32 | Seniors $28 | Children $16

2-hours, round trip, Costumes are encouraged, and all children arriving in costume will receive a small prize!

Saturday, October 28th

$7 per person in advance; $10 per person at the door

South Kitsap Regional Park

3100 SE Marbeth LN

“In the event you survive and make it back to the depot, Passengers must stay seated until the train has stopped at the station and the Train Crew signals it is ok and safe to disembark.” - Ghost Train

October 13th & 14th, 20th & 21st

$20 Tickets per person

Rides leave every 30 minutes from 5 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

10138 W Shelton Matlock Rd, Shelton

“Come on out to the Simpson Railroad at night-if you dare. As darkness falls over the railroad anything may come out of the woods.”

Family Unit Seating Starting at $60+

Chehalis Centralia Railroad & Museum

Click here for dates in November and December 2023.

Headless Horseman Train at Chelatchie Prairie Railroad Chelatchie Prairie Railroad via Google Maps loading...

October 28th & 29th

Youth: $16; Adult: $22; Seniors/Military: $21

Chelatchie Prairie Railroad

207 Railroad Ave, Yacolt

OTHER SCARY ADVENTURES IN WASHINGTON STATE

1 . Scarywood Theme Park,

If you dare to visit Idaho, which can be a scary adventure all by itself, you can visit Scarywood, aka Silverwood Theme Park.

2 . Haunted Woods at Maris Farms

Haunted Woods at Maris Farms Maris Farms via Google Maps loading...

3 . Madd Hatters Haunted Haunt

4 . Nightmare on 9: Zombie Paintball, Haunted Trail, and Haunted House

Nightmare on 9 Zombie Paintball at Thomas Family Farm Google Maps Thomas Family Farm via Google Maps loading...

BEFORE YOU GO, HERE’S SOME FUN & SPOOKY HIKING TRAILS TO VISIT IN WA

Shout out to The Mandagies.com!

Haunted Hiking Trails in WA Canva loading...

Iron Goat Trail in Granite Falls

Monte Cristo Ghost Town in Snohomish County

Hiking Lime Kiln Trail

Hoh Rainforest

Mine Shaft Trail in Cougar Mountain

Snoqualmie Tunnel

Fairfax Ghost Town

Bastyr Haunted Trails in Seattle

