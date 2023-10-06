Looking for Haunted Halloween Trains in WA State? Here You Go!
🎃Who’s ready for some haunted Halloween Train action in Washington state?
I’ve never been on a haunted halloween train, unless you count the “Halloween Trolley” that goes up and down my block every October. It’s a lot of fun but not remotely scary, and the only thing haunting about it is the ghostly look on my face when I realize I left my wallet in the car.
I tried to find a big list of Halloween trains across Washington state but couldn’t find much. Hopefully, you’ll send me an email here to let me know if you hear of any others in the state that I can add to this list. Thanks in advance!
1 . Haunted Halloween Train at the Northwest Railway Museum
October 14-15, 21-22, 28-29, 2023
Tickets are Adults $32 | Seniors $28 | Children $16
2-hours, round trip, Costumes are encouraged, and all children arriving in costume will receive a small prize!
2 . Ghost Train in Port Orchard
Saturday, October 28th
$7 per person in advance; $10 per person at the door
South Kitsap Regional Park
3100 SE Marbeth LN
“In the event you survive and make it back to the depot, Passengers must stay seated until the train has stopped at the station and the Train Crew signals it is ok and safe to disembark.” - Ghost Train
3 . Simpson Railroad Fright Train
October 13th & 14th, 20th & 21st
$20 Tickets per person
Rides leave every 30 minutes from 5 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
10138 W Shelton Matlock Rd, Shelton
“Come on out to the Simpson Railroad at night-if you dare. As darkness falls over the railroad anything may come out of the woods.”
4 . Polar Express (Santa is not haunted, per se)
Family Unit Seating Starting at $60+
Chehalis Centralia Railroad & Museum
Click here for dates in November and December 2023.
5 . Headless Horseman Halloween Train
October 28th & 29th
Youth: $16; Adult: $22; Seniors/Military: $21
Chelatchie Prairie Railroad
207 Railroad Ave, Yacolt
OTHER SCARY ADVENTURES IN WASHINGTON STATE
If you dare to visit Idaho, which can be a scary adventure all by itself, you can visit Scarywood, aka Silverwood Theme Park.
2 . Haunted Woods at Maris Farms
3 . Madd Hatters Haunted Haunt
4 . Nightmare on 9: Zombie Paintball, Haunted Trail, and Haunted House
BEFORE YOU GO, HERE’S SOME FUN & SPOOKY HIKING TRAILS TO VISIT IN WA
Shout out to The Mandagies.com!
- Iron Goat Trail in Granite Falls
- Monte Cristo Ghost Town in Snohomish County
- Hiking Lime Kiln Trail
- Hoh Rainforest
- Mine Shaft Trail in Cougar Mountain
- Snoqualmie Tunnel
- Fairfax Ghost Town
- Bastyr Haunted Trails in Seattle
Report a typo or correction
Got a news tip? Email us here.
TRENDING STORIES:
One of the Most Filmed Movie Locations in the World Is in Oregon
10 Essential Lessons You’ll Learn Living in Washington State
The Most Beautiful Town in Washington State
3 Types of Weapons You Cannot Legally Own in Washington State
LOOK: Justin Timberlake Lists $10 Million Nashville Property
Gallery Credit: Meg Dowdy
LOOK: 19 Drinks Only '90s Kids Remember
Gallery Credit: Meg Dowdy