These are a few of the spookiest and sometimes kookiest haunted bars in Washington. I should add in the word, "allegedly", because not everybody believes in ghosts and spirits of the dead coming back to haunt us.

Because inquiring minds like mine want to know, why are they haunting a bar if they can't drink any liquor? If I was a ghost, I'd be ticked off to high (and low) heaven that I couldn't have a little sippy sip of that good stuff.

I've frequented an alleged haunted bar a time or two in my life without even knowing it. I didn't sense any tingly sensations or feel like I was being watched by some invisible spirit...

EXCEPT AT THIS ONE PLACE IN YAKIMA!

A long time ago, there was the coolest beer pub ever and it was called Grant's Pub in Yakima. That's where I got schooled to something called, Mac n Jack beer, a tribute to its Washington State roots.

So, picture it, 2002 or 2003, it's been so long ago that I don't remember the year. I had to go to the Ladies room, so I went and did my business. Then all of a sudden, as I'm washing my hands to go back to the party in the main bar, I felt a shiver go down my spine. I felt like somebody was watching me. It was so creepy; I will never forget it. I have never felt that way in a bar, restaurant, or other building before or after that day!

Especially since at that moment, I was the ONLY person in the bathroom!

Grant's Pub is now a new business and under new ownership. I haven't felt any mysterious evil presences at all.

That's when I started to believe a place could actually be haunted.

If you dare, order a drink at one of these "haunted" Washington bars. Hopefully, no crazy invisible people will be staring you down like I felt they did me! HA!

